Jasper County stop arm issues

we're we're hearing more and more about bus safety issues... it's certainly the case in jasper county, illinois.. school officals say they are experiencing high levels of stop arm violations. jasper county is geographically the largest county in the state of illinois. so.. those buses have a lot of ground to cover. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us exactly what bus drivers are seeing. < "45 stop arm violations in 50 days. that's almost one violation a day. here in jasper county most of those violations come on highways like this one. highway thirty three. it's a number and an issue that jasper county schools want to eleminate." it was a foggy commute friday morning in jasper county. making it that much more difficult for school bus drivers like roger bierman. "i see people not paying attention to the stop arms. when you've got your yellow lights on they just presume they can keep on going. so you sit there and try to wait til it's safe to put your reds on." in the first few weeks of school... school bus drivers in the county noticed an alarming trend. they saw dozens of stop arm violations. "stop arm violations tend to occur in the city of newton and out here on the highways of jasper county. these county highways are long and the speeds are high. in fact out here just south of newton on illinois 130 there's not a single stop sign until you get to olney, just about 17 miles away." "you get to going and you've got some place to go and you're in a hurry to get there and just not paying attention." but school officals are paying attention. buses are equiped with outside cameras. people violating the law face being ticketed. "this is probably the worst year we've ever had as far as starting the year out. you know forty five stop arms in fifty days, that's a lot. especially a little place like jasper county." bierman says the solution is simple. "i would say if you see the yellows, just stop." "parr says they are currently working with local law enforcment on plans to help combat this dangerous issue. in jasper county, gary brian news