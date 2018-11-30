Clear

ISU sexual misconduct rules

ISU sexual misconduct rules

Posted: Fri Nov 30 14:17:56 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 14:17:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the education secretary recently proposed changes to how colleges handle sexual assault complaints. betsy devos' proposal outlines the following "title nine" regulations... schools would have to "respond to" all "known report of sexual harassment. and.. they would have to "investigate" all "formal complaints." accusers and the accused would take part in a cross-examination through their advisors. the proposal also emphaizes the importance of "supportive measures" for both parties. that could be things like course adjustment.. or dorm re-assignments. local universities report they do what they can to prevent sexual assault. indiana state university has the "it's on blue" program. this is mandatory training for students.. and staff. "this training explains what is sexual misconduct.. and the importance of reporting it. it should be noted all employees are require to report any possible incident of sexual misconduct.." the proposed federal proposed the misconduct.." the proposed federal changes are still being considered. but... universities have plans in
