Speech to Text for A Terre Haute casino is no sure bet

the same man who donated land for a convention center in downtown terre haute could also bring a casino to town. earlier this month "greg gibson" donated most of the land where a proposed convention center would be built. he's also vice president of the company who bought "2"-gary indiana casinos. "1"-of which "could" be relocated here. news 10's "jon swaner" spoke with "gibson" and talked with him about both projects. < gibson admitted that a lot has to happen to bring a casino to terre haute. the indiana gaming commission has to approve his company's purchase of the gary casinos. the general assembly would have to change state law to move them to different locations. however, gibson said he feels really good about the direction the convention center is going. he hopes to release more information regarding its design in the next two months. we asked gibson about what he thinks could be if both the convention center and casino came to fruition in terre haute. "i think the two will compliment each other very well. i think that they would be great. they would help each other in the community and really generate some good business for terre haute." now back to the casino. gibson believes his company's proposal of moving a license from gary to terre haute stands a better chance of passing than the last effort that failed to bring a casino to town. you'll hear his reason why tonight on news 10 at