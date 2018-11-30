Speech to Text for Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

yes i'm a dreamer ? <jon talks with ashley tyler, director of recreation for terre haute parks and recreation departmenet. join us for the 32nd annual christmas in the park december 3rd-december 26th deming park will come to life on the 3rd as the opening night kicks off with the ceremonial lighting at 6pm. the 4th annual candy cane hunt will be held at 5:30 pm on december 3rd. children ages 2-12 can join us on oakley playground. shelter decoration judging night will take place december 10th at 6pm. have your picture taken with santa at the holiday house on december 3rd & 10th