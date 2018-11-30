Speech to Text for Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

an indiana state trooper is recovering from his injuries this morning -- while another man is behind bars. that's after an armed robbery investigation. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute this morning... she joins us now with the latest on the investigation. abby? jon, this breaking news that happened overnight. it all started just before 9 thursday night. terre haute police officers were called to 12-21 spruce street. police say the suspect took off in the victim's white ford fusion. just before 9:30 -- another robbery was reported... this time at the marathon gas station on fort harrison. police say the robbery suspect in both cases were a match -- but it wasn't over yet. police told us another robbery happened at 25th and fort harrison -- once again matching the same person. when a state trooper noticed the vehicle -- police say a chase started... ending near first and cherry streets. police at the scene told news 10 the suspect jumped into the wabash river... when a trooper went after him. we're told the trooper's injuries were not life threatening. police have not released the suspect's name yet -- but we're told he "is" in custody. terre haute could have terre haute could have another chance at a casino.... that's according to terre haute business man "greg gibson". he said his company -- spectacle entertainment -- is looking to relocate two gary, indiana casinos. spectacle's attorney says one would go in a high-traffic area in gary... the other would go somewhere else in indiana. a rep told news 10 terre haute is "high" on the list of potential locations. state fire officials say a deadly fire was accidental in logansport, indiana... that's according to the indiana state fire marshall. he says there's no evidence the fire -- that happened at a logansport home -- was "intentionally" set. that fire killed six people totall -- including four children. a cause has not been determined. in light of the recent tragedy... local firefighters want to remind you that smoke detectors "save lives". local groups -- like "protect the precious" in vigo county -- want to make sure this devastating outcome doesn't happen again. "protect the precious" is made up of local firefighters. they provide and install free smoke detectors for those in need. leaders say families need to be prepared for "any" situation. safety is taking the front seat when it comes to a local street in terre haute... business owners -- neighbors and city leaders met to discuss the future of lafayette avenue. neghbors say the area is dangerous as they've noticed accidents and close calls first hand. at the meeting -- people told us they'd like to see more sidewalks and curbs to keep others safe. city leaders say they plan to make improvements with bidding in the fall of next year. a historic cabin is almost fully rebuilt after being destoryed in a fire in vigo county... the "cochran cabin" is set to be unveiled at a ceremony this weekend. you can find the cabin at pioneer village in fowler park. workers say the cabin now has a roof -- a working door and pioneer-era styled windows. the cabin will be shown on saturday night at five o'clock... happening today -- our annual "toys for tots drive" in terre haute... it's set to get underway in just a few minutes.... news 10 is teaming up with the local marine corps to provide christmas to area children. all you have to do is donate a new toy or money... we're accepting donations outside of our studio from 7 until 6:30 tonight... you can find us at 800 ohio street in downtown terre haute. keep an eye on the road out there - pockets of dense fog will be around before noon - along with occasional light rain and drizzle. it'll be a cloudy day with highs at 50. then, temperatures will rise through the overnight, lows staying in the mid 40s, with widespread rain moving in. showers and storms are possible tomorrow with a high at 62.