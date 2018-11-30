All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

An Indiana State Trooper is recovering from his injuries this morning while another man is behind bars. That’s after an armed robbery investigation. This is breaking news that happened overnight. It all started just before 9 Thursday night. Terre Haute Police Officers were called to 1221 Spruce Street for an armed robbery. Police say the suspect took off in the victim’s white Ford Fusion. Just before 9:30, another robbery was reported, this time at the Marathon Gas Station on Fort Harrison. Police say the robbery suspect in both cases were a match, but it wasn’t over yet. Police said another robbery happened at 25th and Fort Harrison, once again matching the same person. When a state trooper noticed the vehicle, police say a chase started and ended near 1st and Cherry Streets. Police at the scene told News 10 the suspect jumped into the Wabash River when a trooper went after him. We’re told the trooper’s injuries were not life threatening.

Terre Haute could have another chance at a casino. That’s according to Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson. He said his company, Spectacle Entertainment, is looking to relocate two Gary, Indiana casinos. Spectacle’s attorney says one would go in a high-traffic area in Gary, the other would go somewhere else in Indiana. A rep told News 10 Terre Haute is “high” on the list of potential locations.

State fire officials say a deadly fire was accidental in Logansport, Indiana. They say there’s no evidence the house fire was intentionally set. The fire killed six people, including four children. A cause has not been determined. In light of the recent tragedy, local firefighters want to remind you that smoke detectors save lives. Local groups, like Protect The Precious, want to make sure this devastating outcome doesn’t happen to anyone else. The group is made up of local firefighters. They provide and install free smoke detectors for those in need. Leaders say families need to be prepared for any situation.

Safety is taking the front seat when it comes to a local street in Terre Haute. Business owners, neighbors and city leaders met to discuss the future of Lafayette Avenue. Neighbors say the area is dangerous as they’ve noticed accidents and close calls first hand. At the meeting, people said they’d like to see more sidewalks and curbs. City leaders say they plan to make improvements with bidding in the fall of next year.

A historic cabin is almost fully rebuilt after being destroyed in a fire in Vigo County. The Cochran Cabin is set be unveiled at a ceremony this weekend. It’s in Pioneer Village at Fowler Park. Workers say the cabin now has a roof, a working door and pioneer-era styled windows. The cabin will be shown on Saturday night at 5.

Happening today, our annual Toys For Tots Drive in Terre Haute. News 10 is teaming up with the local Marine Corps to provide Christmas to area children. All you have to do is donate a new toy or money. We’re accepting donations at 800 Ohio Street in Downtown Terre Haute from 7 a.m. until 6:30 tonight.