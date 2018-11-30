Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Happening today, you have a chance to give area kids a Christmas to remember.

News 10 is teaming up with the local Marine Corps for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

Stop by our station today to drop off new toys or monetary donations.

We'll be outside our studios at 800 Ohio street in downtown Terre Haute.

Come see us starting at 7 this morning