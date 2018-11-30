Clear
Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Posted: Fri Nov 30 03:27:13 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 03:27:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Happening today, you have a chance to give area kids a Christmas to remember.

News 10 is teaming up with the local Marine Corps for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

Stop by our station today to drop off new toys or monetary donations.

We'll be outside our studios at 800 Ohio street in downtown Terre Haute.

Come see us starting at 7 this morning

