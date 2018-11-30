Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Friday night: Rain developing overnight with possible thundershowers. Becoming breezy. Low: 44°

Saturday: Widespread showers, thundershowers. Warm and windy. High: 62°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure is making a direct landing over the News 10 viewing area Friday. This will bring considerable cloudiness, along with chances for rain throughout the day. By Friday evening, the low will move east, but it will also bring a gusty wind and widespread showers. With all of this mixing happening, thundershowers do look possible. Most of that activity should be out of the area by Sunday and then it's a return to cold weather!

