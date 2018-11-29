Speech to Text for North Central hoops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is good.... linton rolls, 66-38 over eastern greene... north central was on the road at shakamak... if you play north central you have to find averi davidson.....she wears number three and she puts three on the board for the lady t-birds...... later in the second quarter...davidson sets her feet again....boom baby....she knocked down six three's and went for a game-high 32 points.... lady lakers trying to use great defense to get back in it....jaci stone the steal and she's off to the races....she goes coast to coast for the bucket.... but it wasn't enough.....north central gets the road win h central gets enough.....north central gets the road