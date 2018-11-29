Clear

Linton hoops

Linton beat Eastern Greene

Posted: Thu Nov 29 21:05:22 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 21:05:22 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

season... they play their home opener monday versus iupui.... the linton girls basketball team is off to a six and one start and ranked 10th in the 2a polls.... lady miners were at home tonight, hosting eastern greene. haley rose with the pass and soft screen to vanessa shafford, the linton star with the step back three...she had 18..... aubrey burgess dribble drives the lane, kicks it out to an open hannah frady...she tickles the twine from downtown....miners in front by 4... later in the 1st, eastern greene keeping pace with the miners, watch as all 5 lady t-birds touch the ball on this play before kira padgett scores...great passing from eastern greene pulls them back within one... rose with another perfect pass to shafford for the mid range shot...shafford is just a sophomore, but boy is good.... linton rolls, 66-38 over eastern greene... north central was on the road at shakamak... if you play north central you have to find averi davidson.....she wears
Rain and fog overnight.
