Clear

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:45:19 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 20:45:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

learned new news 10 has news 10 has learned new information on a breaking news story out of terre haute. one suspect is in custody tonight... police say that suspect was part of an armed robbery investigation. they say the suspect jumped 25 feet into the wabash river. police told news 10 that suspect is fine. the situation all began when a victim reported a stolen car near spruce street in terre haute. that happened just before 9 p.m. about 30 minutes later police responded to an armed robbery at the marathon gas station near 13th and fort harrison. police say the suspect in this case matched the description in the other investigation. then....police say another robbery took place near 25th and fort harrison. that's when authorities say the spotted the stolen vehicle and began a chase. it ended near 1st and cherry streets in terre haute. that's where police say he jumped into the river. an indiana state police trooper went in after him. police say he received non- lifethreatening injuries. the suspect is in police custody tonight. news 10 expects to learn more
