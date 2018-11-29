Clear

Sarah Scott set to open Christmas Store

Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:39:52 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 20:39:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

parents aren't the only people trying to do a little christmas shopping this holiday season. sarah scott middle school is opening a christmas store. the store will give students a place to buy gifts for their friends and families. students will be able to use scottie bucks to buy the presents. they can be earned through random acts of kindness, good grades and good attendance. organizers say they need your help to make the store a success. they hope to collect different items to stock the store. "every year someone looks forward to going to the christmas store, spending those scottie bucks, getting to buy things for their families. it's a really great opportunity to be able to buy things for your family if you don't have money. " students will be able to make purchases at the christmas store the week of december 10th. if you'd like to help, donations are being accepted. organizers are asking for items like toys, clothes, hygiene products and christmas écor. students will wrap the presents so they are ready to be
