Speech to Text for Author with Terre Haute ties talks about false arrests

10.> an author with terre haute ties wants to shed light on his past. brian vukodenich is a graduate from indiana state univ he says circumstance led to police falsely arresting him 10 times as a result, he lost his job as a teacher. he wrote a book to chronicle his life. it's called "motion for justice, i rest my case." "people should be concerned about what's taking place in the court system, with so many people being unjustly, not only unjustly accused, but then unjustly convicted."