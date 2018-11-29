Speech to Text for New cabin set to be dedicated at Fowler Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last year pioneer village at fowler park in vigo county lost most of the cochran cabin in a fire. now - the cabin is nearly rebuilt ahead of a ceremony on saturday. storm team 10's brady harp has more on efforts to get the cabin ready for this weekend. < brady: here at fowler park workers are putting the final touches on a cabin that was destroyed by fire last year. they say the cabin will be mostly finished by a rededication ceremony on saturday. after nearly a year of work - a destroyed cabin in fowler park is almost rebuilt. vigo county parks department staff say this last month has been hard to work through due to below normal temperatures. adam grossman: "november has not been very forgiving for cabin building but vcprd staff has been out here in the elements and getting this cabin ready for this saturday." in just a few months the cochran cabin has been nearly rebuilt and resembles a cabin built in the pioneer era despite difficult weather conditions. grossman: "well we're putting on the roof today and putting on the shingles. mother nature has given us a mother nature has given us a break for a couple of days here before christmas walk. we got our doors and our windows in and our flooring in on the bottom structure." workers are working quickly these next two days. saturday at 5pm in pioneer village - there will be a rededication ceremony. the event will touch on the historical signifcance of completing the cabin and recognize the people who made rebuilting a destroyed treasure possible. grossman: "learn about the new cabin name, come inside the cabin and look around, and see the what the new structure looks like. there will be a couple of different awards, plaque ceremony, and a ribbon cutting. it will be a really special event." remember - the rededication ceremony starts at 5 here in pioneer village at fowler park. in vigo county, brady harp, storm team