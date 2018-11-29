Speech to Text for Residents express major concerns about Lafayette Avenue area safety

hundred and forty smoke detectors. people who live and work along lafayette avenue in terre huate say they have some major concerns about safety. one business owner hosted a public meeting to talk with city leaders about her worries... news 10's heather good has the story. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. < business owners... residents... and city leaders... packed inside manny's caé to talk about the state of lafayette avenue. doctor meredeth gray organized the public meeting. she says earlier this year... her business was hit -- by a car -- for the second time. dr. meredeth gray owns says, "an older lady said she hit a bump in the road. the only bumps are right at that edge. there's a big kind of drop off there and there are a lot of potholes. covered: the ground is very uneven right there and i'm assuming that's where she said she hit a bump, it's really the only bump that was there and she skidded off the road and went hightailing it right into the decking." gray says a curb may not have stopped the accident from happening -- but it would have helped. she and others agree -- the heavily traveled cooridoor -- needs some work if the city wants to protect drivers and pedestrians. "these motorized wheelchairs and the people that are in those, they risk there lives. they're going back and forth to the store and whatever and there's nowhere for them to go. they're literally in the street." the city already has a plan for for a section of lafayette from fort harrison road to haythorne avenue. city engineer chuck ennis says the 2-million dollar plan includes a new road... sidewalks and storm sewers. bidding will start in the fall of next year. there are no official plans for work on the southern portion of lafayette -- yet. ennis says folks may not see changes in this area until 20-23. he says the city will work to make some changes proposed in this meeting. chuck ennis, city engineer, says, "we'll take it back and see what we can do with it."> that was news 10's heather