Speech to Text for Chase comes to an end involving possible armed robbery suspect

news 10 is news 10 is following breaking news out of terre haute tonight. that's where authorities are investigating after a series of armed robberies. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. here's what we know so far. authorities first began their investigation after someone reported a stolen vehicle near spruce street in terre haute. news 10's heather good is live near the wabash river in terre haute. that's where...according to scanner traffic....a chase involving a possible suspect has come to an end. she joins us now with details. rondrell.... i'm live near i can confirm that one indiana state police officer has been hurt in connection to this incident. it all started near isu's campus. there is a strong police presence near 1st and cherry streets in terre haute where there are reports a police chase involving the suspect ended there. we've reached out to the terre haute police department for more information. we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available. we are along the wabash river behind the hamilton center in terre haute. this is were we are told a robbery suspect fled. about twenty minutes ago we saw a person was pulled up from the river. it is unclear at this time what connect that person has to this case. we can confirm an indiana state trooper was injured in he course of trying to catch the suspect. according to indiana state police... that trooper injured their shoulder... they do not have any life threatening injuries. several agencies are on scene including indiana state police... terre haute police... west terre haute police... and the terre haute police department. indiana state university sent out an alert to students... warning them about an armed robbery near spice street where a car was stolen. according to that alert... the suspect is a white male wearing a surgical mask...