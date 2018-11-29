Speech to Text for Care Learning Days

support. retired teachers from sullivan elementary school are returning to shape young minds! today, the teachers talked to students in kindergarten through fifth grade about healthy bodies. students visited different learning stations. they included building a model of a spinal column, learning about red blood cells, and a real "brain" students could view. oranizers say the two-day event gives students a hands-on learning experience. "i think anytime kids can get out and actually put their hands on things to get some learning for the day is super important. it's fun for them. they will come away with some information that maybe wouldn't get just out of a book. a lot of kids do well with just activities and little bits of information at each little place like we are doing today." the group known as "care" puts on this event two times each school