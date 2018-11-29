Clear

Interstate 70 lane closure

Interstate 70 lane closure

Posted: Thu Nov 29 15:36:30 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 15:36:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Interstate 70 lane closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10." > there's a traffic alert you'll want to be aware of tonight, into tomorrow... interstate 70 will have a lane closure in terre haute. the right lane of eastbound i-70 will close near the "nine mile marker." that's between the two terre haute exits. it's just east of the sidenbender road bridge. transportation officials say crews will be "deep patching" an area. they plan to start tonight after 11. the goal is to be done by noon tomorrow. remember to use extra caution in
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and fog overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Care Learning Days

Image

The Bob Klumpf blood drive

Image

Interstate 70 lane closure

Image

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Image

ISU drilling picks back up

Image

Anniversary of fatal Brazil house fire

Image

Testing smoke detectors

Image

Make a Difference: Todd Norris

Image

Showers and then some fog

Image

Washington's mayor is on his way out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art