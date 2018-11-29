Clear

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Posted: Thu Nov 29 15:29:30 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 15:29:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of an inch possible. paris illinois is the center for a major, brand new addition to an illinois community college. lake land college is based in mattoon.. but today, leaders were in paris. they introduced its new plastics manufacturing program. the college says skilled workers are in high demand, especially in this area. the school will use the "votech" center in paris for classes. local leaders say it's a great fit. the school couldn't agree more. "we hope this is an incentive for many other businesses to partner with their local community colleges and the local university programs that are going to meet their needs." this is a first of its kind program in 180
