Speech to Text for Testing smoke detectors

a community is in mourning tonight. that's after six people died in a fire in logansport, indiana. an investigation revealed there were no working smoke detectors in the home. now local fire officals are working to prevent a similar situation from happening here. officals say smoke detectors can save lives. that's why they are working to make sure every home has them. news 10s garrett brown is live in terre haute to explain how they are doing that. rondrell... i talked to many firefighters today about the incident in logansport. they say they're heartbroken... and even frustrated. that's why they work tirelessly to save lives... < it's a tragedy that's unthinkable... six peopleincluding four children died.. in the logansport fire wednesday. terre haute fire chief jeff fisher says the news is awful for anyone.. anywhere.. to hear. "but to hear that no smoke alarms were in the housethat frustrates me. no home should not have a smoke alarm." but members of the terre haute fire department are working to prevent disasters like this locally. diana luther is one of them. she's a paramedic at ladder seven. "the best thing we can always do is prevention and that's what we do to protect the precious is making sure we don't have to go on the house calls where there weren't any working smoke detectors." protect the precious is made up of local firefighters who install free smoke detectors. last year protect the precious gave out over one hundred and forty detectors. "i think it's a fair number. hopefully in the years to comes it keeps decreasing because our mission is to make sure that every home in vigo county gets a smoke detector in their house." these firefighters hope everyone will take the small step of testing their detectors. the hope is to keep history from repeating itself. "you have a fighting chance to get out of the house unlike the people up in logansport. that alerting systems is a life saver." > if you need a smoke detector.. you can contact protect the precious. you can also donate.... we'll have that information on our website. that's at wthitv.com. reporting live from downtown terre haute. i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to