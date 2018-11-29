Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Todd Norris

"coretta "coretta scott king" once said.. the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. well there's "1"-member of the hymera, indiana community who's helping "build up" the quaint little town.. literally. news 10's "patrece dayton" introduces us to "todd norris" and shows us why he's this month's make a difference award winner. < if you drive by northeast east elementary school in hymera, indiana...you'll likely find todd norris "monkeying around" with the little guys. todd owns and operates "norris construction" in hymera but on his free time he uses his tools and talents to help his favorite school. favorite help his favorite school. ...anything we can do here makes it better... just at the school...todd's poured concrete for a fitness path for the community. he just finished a shelter...put in benches and a swing. he put in all the equiptment for a playground at the elementary school...along with fitness areas for with fitness areas for adults. and you'll find a new concession stand and well-lined baseball fields at the school...thanks to the hard work of todd norris. ...he does so much for our community not just our school but he does a lot for our community and he does it without a paycheck from us... ...a lot of people take pride in hymera... todd says he works hard because hymera holds a special place in his heart. he attended school at this same elementary...and he raised two daughters here. he's trying to help preserve the small community. ...anytime i drive by there are children out there playing..there are high school students out on the swings doing their homework which is neat to see and there's usually some grown ups sitting on the benches watching their children play.. ...i like to make our community nice.... someone famous once said...without a sense of caring...there can be no sense of community. todd norris works endless hours volunteering. building family..friendship..a foundation for the next generation. in hymera, indiana with photojournalist marty ledbetter, i'm patrece dayton.>