Showers and then some fog

Posted: Thu Nov 29 14:58:26 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 14:58:26 PST 2018
tonight a slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 7pm and 4am. areas of fog after 7pm. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 38. south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday areas of fog before 1pm. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday night a slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. low around 42. east wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and fog overnight.
