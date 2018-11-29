Clear

Washington's mayor is on his way out

Posted: Thu Nov 29 14:53:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 14:53:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Washington's mayor is on his way out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another another another southern indiana mayor announces his intentions for the next election. yesterday.. vincennes mayor "joe yochum" revealed his plans to run for a third term. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us what another "joe" plans to do. < "downtown washington is in the holiday spirits. christmas lights and music radiates throughout the streets. however this time next year may be bittersweet for mayor joe wellman as he wraps up his tenure in office." joy andis has lived in washington for almost a year. she moved to this small town from seattle, washington. "when you washington. seattle, town from seattle, washington. "when you think of small towns, you think, well you've got to go to a big city for everything. not really. not here." having something to do is important for andis. the city of washington has experienced economic growth over the last decade. that growth is something mayor joe wellman is proud of. "economic development is what i hope people remember that we have really tried to work on." wellman says he will not throw his name in the running in 2019. "i'm looking forward to spending time, more time with my family and hobbies and will probably do some community service." the city of washington has seen job growth in just the last year. most recently eagle rail car services in august. wellman says the city has worked well together to help bring in new opportunities. "i have to get a lot of credit to the seven council members who get together twice a month and hammer things out. and department heads that have been very helpful and cooperative." wellman's time in office now has an end date. however he says there is still work to be done. "we do have some projects ongoing that i don't want to quit working on. i don't intend to quit until the end of next year when my term is up." "the city is still working with the indiana department of transportation on an agreement on business fifty. at six oclock, i'll tell you what impact the mayor's announcement may have on that project. in washington indiana, gary brian news 10.">
