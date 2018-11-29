Speech to Text for The Terre Haute Police and No Shave November

effect in 20-20. no shave november is nearing its end. but as news 10's "alia blackburn" explains.. the facial hair is growing far beyond just the month of november for some. < here at the terre haute police department... the badges aren't the only thing you'll notice on officers. "well as you can see, we allow our officers not to shave." even chief john plasse is letting the facial hair fly.... it's part of the "no shave november" craze... men let their beards grow in exchange to promote men's health.. but at the terre haute police department... "no shave" comes with a twist. officers pay a fee to sport a beard year round -- with money going to local causes. "we want to keep it here since our officers work here in this community, the support we receive from our community has been tremendous and we'd like to give that support back here locally." since 2011.. plasse says they've raised more than 38-thousand dollars to donate to causes like "bikes for tykes" and the "backpack program". but community groups aren't the only ones benefitting... "we've got guys now that are in remission, and guys that are still going through some challenges... so it really hits home." it's a cause that's become personal... plasse says money raised has helped their own officers battling health issues... including sgt. mike mcguire and officer brian worley. both men died after battling health issues. so as you see the scruff around town... hopefully it takes on a different meaning. it's more than just a fashion statement... but a life-saving reminder. "you never can tell what tomorrow is going to hold, what's going to happen to you... just be happy for having good health because it's not afforded to everyone and it could change in a heartbeat." > plasse says officers "do" have to pay in advance if they'd like to grow a beard. "no shave" is also regulated. officers are required