The need for mental health workers

The need for mental health workers

Posted: Thu Nov 29 14:48:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 14:48:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

experts say there is a serious "shortage" of mental health workers across the nation. indiana state university is making an effort to fill the gap. the campus counseling center is overloaded with appointments. more than "20" people work in the center. university officials say this is barely enough to give students the help they need. now.. the school is proposing students pay a "health and wellness fee". on-campus students taking "6" or more credit hours would pay "75"-dollars per semester. "this is a sustainable way to increase the amount of resources on-campus as the student body increases." "i have friends that have decided to try to get in several weeks ago and they can't get in until next semester." officials say they hope to see the "health and wellness fee" take
