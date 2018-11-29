Speech to Text for Could Terre Haute get a casino?

gaming in gaming in indiana could be *the* topic of the upcoming general assembly sessions. and terre haute *could* be back in the discussion. good afternoon. i'm heather good. in for susan dinkel. it's thursday, november 29th. an indiana business looks to buy both casinos that are in gary, indiana. terre haute businessman greg gibson is the company's vice president. one of those licenses could relocate to terre haute. news 10's jon swaner joins us to explain... ////////// < this morning, i spoke to a lawyer who represents spectacle entertainment. that's an indianapolis-based company looking to buy the majestic star casinos in gary. gibson is spectacle's vice-president. financial details of the deal between spectacle and majestic holdco, the company that owns the casinos, have not been released. however, spectacle's lawyer john keeler told us the indiana gaming commission must approve the deal before it can move forward. you'll find the casinos on gary's buffington harbor. a committee in the senate studied a plan to covert the harbor into a intermodal hub. this would mean the casinos would need new homes. keeler says their plan is to ask the general assembly two things. one, they'll ask for approval to move one casino inland to a high-traffic area of gary. two, they'll ask to move the other license somewhere in indiana. with gibson's involvement in the deal, i asked about whether terre haute would be considered as a landing spot for this second gaming license. "certainly, terre haute is high on the list of potential sites discussed of where that license could end up. the big question mark is how the general assembly chooses to handle, assuming it would, where it would allow that boat to go." we've spoken to state senator jon ford and representative alan morrison. both told us they expect gaming legislation to be heard this session. but they're not sure how any bills would affect terre haute. back to