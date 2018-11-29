Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Thu Nov 29 10:29:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 10:33:15 PST 2018
will clouds will continue to mix into the sky for the afternoon stick around tonight. light occasional rain is possible tonight and into the morning tomorrow. lows drop to 38; not nearly as cold. then, cloudy again for your friday, but warmer air moves in; highs tomorrow at 51. 46 tomorrow night, with widespread rain moving into the area.
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

