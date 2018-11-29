Speech to Text for Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to buy both casinos that an indiana business looks to buy both casinos that are in gary, indiana. one of those licenses could relocate to terre haute. within the hour, i spoke to a lawyer who represents spectacle entertainment. that's an indianapolis-based company looking to buy the majestic star casinos in gary. terre haute businessman greg gibson is spectacle's vice-president. financial details of the deal between spectacle and majestic holdco, the company that owns the casinos, have not been released. however, spectacle's lawyer john keeler told us the indiana gaming commission must approve the deal before it can move forward. you'll find the casinos on gary's buffington harbor. a committee in the senate studied a plan to covert the harbor into a intermodal hub. this would mean the casinos would need new homes. keeler says their plan is to ask the general assembly two things. one, they'll ask for approval to move one casino inland to a high-traffic area of gary. two, they'll ask to move the other license somewhere in indiana. with gibson's involvement in the deal, i asked about whether terre haute would be considered as a landing spot for this second gaming license. < "certainly, terre haute is high on the list of potential sites discussed of where that license could end up. the big question mark is how the general assembly chooses to handle, assuming it would, where it would allow that boat to go."> ////////// we've spoken to state senator jon ford and representative alan morrison. both told us they expect gaming legislation to be heard this session. but they're not sure how any bills would affect