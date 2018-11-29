Speech to Text for 'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

an important topic and there's hope in this area" two terre haute north seniors have seen a huge need in their high school. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. the two girls are stepping up to make sure no one in their school goes hungry. news 10's sarah lehman went to their event. she joins us now live to tell us what they did to make an impact. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. rondrell... a dinner tonight to raise money for the backpack program at vigo county schools didn't go the way some guests thought it would. their "dinner" was cheese, crackers and water. two girls at terre haute north wanted to make sure people understood when some kids go home that's all they get to eat. it's something that made a lasting impact. < susan eisman started the vigo county backpack program about 7 years ago she wanted to make sure students don't go home on the weekends or holidays hungry. "i had a job and was able to prepare and have food at home with me but i knew that many of them did not and that just broke my heart." students like pamela thompson... "i am one of the young people who could have benefitted from the backpack program." thompson didn't have the backpack program when she was in school. but she says going through what she's been through...the program could change everything. "the backpack program is literally giving hope to young people and their families." two terre haute north seniors recognized this -- and wanted to do more. "when they would receive their backpack on friday their faces just lit up.. and so if you're not on the program you don't really hear much about it you don't know much about it so actually seeing the impact that it had on these kids was really moving." no one knew the two were going to just be serving cheese,cracke rs and water... you could tell by the confused and shocked looks on everyones face "we wanted them to come in thinking they were going to get this awesome catered dinner and they're gonna go home hungry and they're gonna get a dinner that a lot of times these people or these kids get every night." > the girls say they aren't done yet. they plan to have a lot more events in the future to raise money and awarness for the backpack program and for child hood poverty. live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10