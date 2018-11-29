All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good news for terre haute drivers! the 25th and margaret avenue intersection is set to re-open on wednesday next week! also, the city hopes to open the margaret overpass to drivers on december 14th. that's depending on the weather. contractors will still be working on odds and ends at the project site.. including landscaping.. through the spring.

and a note for parke county drivers. drivers will need to avoid county road "6"-hundred west.. south of "5"-hundred north. crews are replacing a bridge there. the road will be closed until further notice.

police have released the name on a body found early friday morning in terre haute. police say they found 57 year old isaac mcmullen unresponsive on 3rd avenue. officers say he was homeless. photos saying he had been shot appeared on social media friday. police say those posts are fake. they do not believe there was any foul play in his death. the county coroner is waiting for final test results before determining a cause of death.

experts say there is a serious "shortage" of mental health workers across the nation. indiana state university is making an effort to fill the gap. news 10's abby kirk says they are putting mental health first. she joins us live from indiana state university. jon, alia---- with the counseling center getting overloaded with appointments.... the university increased the amount of programs available....to ensure more students can get the help they need in the necessary timeframe. "2" years ago, the university added one more resource called "sycamores care." where...staff members help resolve student's issues off-campus. experts tells me 18 to 24 years old is when they see a lot of mental health cases begin to come out. students tell me they have waited an entire semester to be seen by the counseling center. university officials say there is a desperate need for more psychiatrists, psychologists, or any health care workers. i-s-u is celebrating "diversity week" ....several different programs are going on throughout this week.... this evening a "mental health awareness" session will take place from 5 to 6-30. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

"joe yochum" hopes to win a third term as mayor of vincennes. yochum first won his seat in 20-11. in 2015 -- the mayor ran unopposed. yochum says he wants to continue what he's started in the city. that's why he says he's running again..

here in terre haute - karrum nasser announced his intention to run for mayor . nasser is currently a city councilman. he also served one year as city council president. pat goodwin has also announced he will be running for terre haute mayor. the race will take place next year.

the city of terre haute continues leaf pick-up. the latest route has crews picking up leaves along "hulman street" to "wabash" -- and from "state road 46" to "1st street".. you are reminded to not leave limbs or other items in the leaf piles. you can mulch or bag your leaves if you don't want to wait for crews to pick them up.

happening tomorrow - wthi tv joins the marines for the annual toys for tots drive. we'll be outside our studios from 7 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening. our studios are located at 8th and ohio streets in downtown terre haute. you can donate new or unwrapped toys or money. anything can help give christmas to families in need.