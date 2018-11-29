Clear

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Psychiatrists, psychologist, or any health care workers are and have been in demand.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 05:43:59 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 05:44:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

into it. according to a study, 1 in 5 people in the u-s are dealing with a mental illness. experts say there is a serious *shortage* of mental health professionals to help them. news 10's abby kirk looked into how a local college is working on the problem. she joins us live from indiana state university. jon, alia--- officials tell me appointment times at the counseling center are quickly filling up "here" at i-s-u. the university currently has 6 full time counselors, 1 part-time psychiatrist, and, about 15 interns. it may sound like a full staff... but it barely scratches the surface for the number of people needing help. < "psychiatrists, psychologists, or any health care workers.... "are" and "ha been" in demand. "it is a candidate's market. dr. andy morgan is the dean of students at indiana state. he says the demand means he spends a lot of time on recruitment. "whenever you are doing a search, you are hoping you get an applicant. and where we are located in the wabash valley it's harder to recruit candiates here when they can make that much more money in indianapolis." dr. morgan says the university treated nearly "900" students last year. "it's major psychosis, it could be bipolar, it could be suicide ideation, um, but for some people its just major anxiety." ---lamb "staffing is a big component of it. staffing, training, programming." stephen lamb is the student body president and a senior at i-s-u. he promised students and staff, mental health is his number one concern. "i have friends that have decided to try to get in several weeks ago and they can't get in until next semester." lamb is proposing students pay a health and wellness fee---- on-campus students taking six or more credit hours would pay "75" dollars per semester.. "this is a sustainable way to increase the amount of resources on-campus as the student body increases." he says it's not the perfect solution, but it is the best thing the university can do right now to help alleviate the problem. the hope is students "can" get the help they need in the necessary timeframe. "it's that waiting period, that demand, and the crisis appointments. you know, how long until we see something terrible on the news." > lamb says they hope to see the health and wellness fee take effect in 20-20. reporting live in terre haute, abby
