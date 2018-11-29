Speech to Text for Bridgeton Country Christmas

parke county's town of bridgeton will host its annual country christmas celebration starting today and lasting through two weekends. hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on sunday. the same hours are set for nov. 30 through dec. 2. shops will be open and full of gifts. the 1878 barn, collom's general store and the artisans barn at the mill will be full of new vendors among others returning from the covered bridge festival. carriage rides will be available this weekend only. kids can visit santa in the 1822 case log cabin from 1 to 3 p.m. both saturdays and sundays. all ages can dine on a chicken and noodles dinner in collom's general store. christmas music with bill robison and his dulcimer will set the mood in the 1878 barn. the bridgeton mill will offer food and organic stone ground products. the 1878 house, 1822 log cabin, the olde covered bridge shoppe and old barn new will offer gifts, antiques and handmade crafts. admission and parking will be free. for more information call 765-548-2136.