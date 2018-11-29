Clear

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

An upper disturbance trotting through the area will keeps and rain chances in the forecast for your Thursday.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 03:56:44 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 03:58:13 PST 2018

Speech to Text for Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Thursday night: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Low: 38°

Friday: Cloudy, foggy and warmer. Rain still possible. High: 51°

Detailed Forecast: An upper disturbance trotting through the area will keeps and rain chances in the forecast for your Thursday. Because of the recent streak of cold air, some rain could freeze on contact with cold surfaces. While these cases look to be isolated, keep an eye on the road. That said, a warm front is slipping into the area and will bring a boost to temperatures Friday and Saturday. Saturday's high temperature looks to land in the low 60s. There's always a silver lining in the weather; with this particular case, scattered showers and even a thunderstorm could be possible.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art