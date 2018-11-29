Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Thursday night: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Low: 38°

Friday: Cloudy, foggy and warmer. Rain still possible. High: 51°

Detailed Forecast: An upper disturbance trotting through the area will keeps and rain chances in the forecast for your Thursday. Because of the recent streak of cold air, some rain could freeze on contact with cold surfaces. While these cases look to be isolated, keep an eye on the road. That said, a warm front is slipping into the area and will bring a boost to temperatures Friday and Saturday. Saturday's high temperature looks to land in the low 60s. There's always a silver lining in the weather; with this particular case, scattered showers and even a thunderstorm could be possible.

