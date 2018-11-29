Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu Nov 29 03:51:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 03:51:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. thursday a slight chance of freezing rain before 7am. cloudy, with a high near 45. south wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. thursday night a 30 percent chance of rain. cloudy, with a low around 38. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
