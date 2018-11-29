Clear

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Posted: Thu Nov 29 03:51:31 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 03:51:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sights on a mayoral race. today karrum nasser announced his intention to run for mayor of terre haute. nasser is currently a terre haute city councilman. he also served one year as city council president. news 10 spoke with nasser after his announcement. he outlined what he hopes for terre haute's future. "we look at other communities that are thriving throughout the state and it seems like we struggle to catch up with other communities. whether its fischers, bloomington, evansville. we have a great opportunity with a pipeline of young talent at our local colleges that other communities would envy to have. " pat goodwin has also announced he will be running for terre haute mayor. the
