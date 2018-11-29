Speech to Text for News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new judge is ready to rule in terre haute. judge matthew sheehan took his oath of office for terre haute city court tonight. judge sheehan is replacing chris wrede who left the position earlier this year. indiana governor eric holcomb appointed sheehan to the seat. tonight was a swearing in ceremony. several of sheehan's friends and family were there to witness this major step in his career. "my father was an elected official and a public servant and he passed away about 6 years ago, and it's just really nice and humbling to be able to continue the family tradition of trying to give back to the community." judge michael lewis gave sheehan the oath of office. judge john roach performed the