Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman women

down 12 at the half.... saint mary of the woods hosted rose-hulman in the two's annual crosstown classic game... hannah woody with a great bounce pass to kayla gerken for a rose- hulman layup.... ally bromenschenkel dominated this game....with 31 points and 10 rebounds....her 31 points set a new individual high in this series... time winding down to end the first quarter...saint mary of the woods regan hubbard plays beat the buzzer and wins with the three..... but this night belonged to rose- hulman....lady engineers win 91-55, rose