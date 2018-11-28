Clear

Rose-Hulman women

Lady Engineers beat SWMC

Posted: Wed Nov 28 20:45:11 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 20:45:12 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

down 12 at the half.... saint mary of the woods hosted rose-hulman in the two's annual crosstown classic game... hannah woody with a great bounce pass to kayla gerken for a rose- hulman layup.... ally bromenschenkel dominated this game....with 31 points and 10 rebounds....her 31 points set a new individual high in this series... time winding down to end the first quarter...saint mary of the woods regan hubbard plays beat the buzzer and wins with the three..... but this night belonged to rose- hulman....lady engineers win 91-55, rose
