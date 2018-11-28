Clear

Casey-Westfield hoops

Warriors 5-0 on season

Posted: Wed Nov 28 20:41:22 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 20:41:22 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield hoops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

braves win 67-58.....south is two and ohh on the season... the casey-westfield boys basketball team is ranked sixth in the 2a polls in illinois.... the warriors are five and ohh and have dominated their opponents....winning every game this season by double digits.... the start to the season isn't a big suprrise, the warriors return a majority of their team that won 24 games last year and was one victory away from tying the school single season record... what's scary about this team is the fact they don't believe they've even played close to their potential yet this season! < we have high expectations for ourselves. our guys were stressing, they want to be so good. they want to play so hard. they want those expectations to come to life. i thought we under played our first couple games. we came out championship of cumberland tourney and played terrific against charleston. again played great basketball. hopefully we can build from there.>
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art