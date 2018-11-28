Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield hoops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

braves win 67-58.....south is two and ohh on the season... the casey-westfield boys basketball team is ranked sixth in the 2a polls in illinois.... the warriors are five and ohh and have dominated their opponents....winning every game this season by double digits.... the start to the season isn't a big suprrise, the warriors return a majority of their team that won 24 games last year and was one victory away from tying the school single season record... what's scary about this team is the fact they don't believe they've even played close to their potential yet this season! < we have high expectations for ourselves. our guys were stressing, they want to be so good. they want to play so hard. they want those expectations to come to life. i thought we under played our first couple games. we came out championship of cumberland tourney and played terrific against charleston. again played great basketball. hopefully we can build from there.>