THS Basketball

the terre haute south boys basketball team was looking to move to two and ohh for the fourth time in the last five years... the braves were on the road tonight in illinois, at charleston... great passing by the braves... they find deonta wade on the baseline for the hoop.... good to see kenyon sholty playing basketball.....the south big man with the soft touch downlow.... before the season started south head coach maynard lewis said deonta wade would be a player to watch, he's been good early on....he scores on the break....wade had 14... sholty again shows nice tough for a big guy, hitting the floater in transition....sholty led south with 16 points... braves win 67-58.....south is two and ohh on the