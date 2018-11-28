Clear

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Posted: Wed Nov 28 15:17:40 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 15:17:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

charities year-round. starting your own business can be hard. but a local organization wants to help make it easier. "the startup ladies" helps female entrepeneurs get started with their business. the organization helps with the complicated parts of starting a business. today-- they had a monthly "startup study hall." the goal is to help the businesses succeed. " more than 90 percent of start ups fail. so we are trying to reduce that rate by providing community, education, and preparing people so that they can go secure investment so that they can build a team and go to market. " organizers say the best way to get involved is by going to their website. we've linked you to it at wthi
