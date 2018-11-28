Speech to Text for Sycamores Can food drive

10. the "indiana state" sycamores are showing they can be a force for good. it's an effort to help families put food on the table. the "union board" at i-s-u hosted the "sycamores can collection drive." in previous years.. they called this "jam the bus." the group collected food and monetary donations for catholic charities. catholic charities says these donations will go a long way during the holidays. to collect food for someone they don't even know, what a great way to express your love, and support for those who are in need. in addition to "a lot" of food... the campus community collected almost 1-thousand dollars. you can give to catholic