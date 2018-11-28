Speech to Text for Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash a wabash valley mayor has thrown his hat into next year's election. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how a third term for mayor joe yochum could put him in the history books. mayor yochum was elected in 2011. he has announced he will make another run next year. if elected he would be only the second mayor to serve three terms for the city. < next year will decide who will be mayor in many wabash valley cities. in vincennes the question has been 'will mayor yochum run for a third term'? the answer is yes. "back over these past seven years we've made some great progress. again it's not just me it's everybody. the community as a whole working together to make things happen." if elected, yochum will be only the second mayor to serve three terms in vincennes. bill rose previously served three terms from 1980 to 1992. yochum's announcement comes weeks after the midterm election. he wanted to give people a break. "it just wasn't a positive election. and i felt like most people were like 'you know what, we're done hearing about elections and politics' and we want to give it a little bit of a rest." yochum says there are still issues facing the city, like housing. "try to figure out how we can get the houses in say the hundred to hundred and fifty thousand range. because that is what we are really really lacking here." the mayor says his office has been busy the past several years. "working with everybody and seeing things happen and things progress has been really enjoyable." > right now... mayor yochum is the only candidate we know of for this race. live in vincennes, gary brian news