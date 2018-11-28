Speech to Text for The rising cost of insulin

year. "my daughter even being as young as 3-years-old having to call 911 because mommy went to take a shower and my blood sugars were so bad the i lost consciousness. " it's a mother's story that breaks your heart.. but the truth is it's happening all over the country, including right here in the wabash valley... the cost of insulin has been rising for decades. it's a battle that diabetics fight everyday. news 10's lacey clifton shares the story of a terre haute woman who knows the struggle all too well. the cost of insulin has tripled in recent years. and many people are struggling to afford the vital piece to their health. we reached out to you at home on our wthi facebook page. many of you shared your stories with us. there were people who have aged off of their parent's insurance and can't afford the insulin they need. adults who have rationed their insulin to the point they have life-altering, debilitating conditions, or have died. i even heard from a parent that her 12-year-old was planning his career path based on what kind of insurance he could get as an adult to pay for his insulin. i sat down with terre haute diabetic alex harvey. i asked "if she had the chance to speak with those who control the price-- what would she say?" "shame on you. um, if it was your child or your mother or your wife or your husband, i feel like you'd feel a lot differently about it. especially if you came from a family that has to work very, very hard for the little that they have." the american the have." the american diabetes association working group put together a report about why insulin prices have increased. one factor it pointed to was too many transactions between wholesalers-- pharmacies-- and manufacturers. so how can you help solve this problem? keep talking about this issue, and talk to your lawmakers. they're the ones who can create or adjust policy so the