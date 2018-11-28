Speech to Text for Changes happening at The Meadows

meadows." n in the meadows." walk in the doors at honey creek mall in terre haute and you'll see several empty spaces. but that's not the case for the meadows shopping center. good evening and thanks for joining us. the shopping center has grown over the last year. and it's only expecting to get bigger. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live in the newsroom explains what the future holds for the meadows. this weekend marks one year since new owners took over the meadows in terre haute. since then.. there have been a lot of changes. i spoke with one of the owners today who says he's excited for what's to come. <mark zimmerly is one of five owners of the meadows. he says since he's been there.. there's been a lot of growth in business. "well on the first floor other than the theater space we're totally full and when we moved in there was 50 percent or less than 50 percent occupancy. the lower level had very few people in there now and we've moved in three major tenants in the last two months." zimmerly says unlike chain stores at the mall... shoppers feel a sense of home when they come to the meadows. "everybody here is a mom and pop type business where when you walk in the door you're going to shake hands with the owner which means a lot to most people." that sense of community will grow even stronger. the specific details aren't out just yet... but the meadows has new plans looking toward 20-19. "we are going to add an entertainment venue to the first floor. that should be opening around the first of the year. we're very excited about that and i think the community will be real excited to see it open."> part of the plan to keep bringing folks in is to continue long standing traditions. that means once again bringing santa in to kick off the holiday season. reporting live in the news room. jada huddlestun, news 10. back to