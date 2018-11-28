Speech to Text for The family that came before Indiana was founded

it when it when it comes to history its easy to focus only on special events that take place. but without the first families who moved to the valley-- we wouldn't be where we are today. that's why garrett brown traveled to prairieton township today. he has the story of one vigo county family older than the state as we celebreate vigo county's bicentennial. <down the back roads of prairieton you'll come across this house. it's the home of linda voges. she has only lived here for two years. but it's belonged to her family much longer. "the land was purchased in september before it became a state in december of 1816. the house was built in 1843." the decedents of the voges family has called prairieton home since before vigo county was even founded. they were farmers working the land as a living and providing for the community. but several other families but several other families have also owned their farms for over 100 years. "if you look around here there are several families that have had their land for over one hundred years. really proud of that, yes." little did these families know they were not only growing crops... but they were helping grow the community around them. "so what would happen is these farmers would move in and they started their agricultural businesses. but they needed mills. they needed shops, they needed grocery stores and that's how towns like prarieton were formed." voges says a lot has changed in the community. but shes thankful that her family has contributed so much to vigo county's history. "well theres always people coming and going but it is a good rural community. we should would like the family name to carry on. the vogus name." a name that is older than the county itself. in prairieton. garrett brown. news 10.> we're getting close to wrapping up vigo county's bicentennial. the only two townships that are left is fayette and harrison. if you have a story you would like heard go to our website for more information. that's at wthitv.com.