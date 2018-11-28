Clear

Margaret Avenue overpass set to reopen soon

Margaret Avenue overpass set to reopen soon

Posted: Wed Nov 28 14:27:09 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 14:27:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue overpass set to reopen soon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

up. a much anticipated traffic alert to pass along to you at this hour. news 10 spoke with the terre haute city engineer's office this afternoon. they tell us the 25th and margaret avenue intersection is set to re-open "1"-week from today. fast forward to december 14th.. crews hope to have the margaret overpass complete and ready for drivers. this date of course depends on mother nature. contractors will still be working on odds and ends at the project site.. including landscaping.. through the spring months. but officials say the overpass will be safe and passable
