Talking about homelessness at the Salvation Army

Posted: Wed Nov 28 14:26:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 14:26:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Talking about homelessness at the Salvation Army

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homelessness continues to be a nationwide issue. that's why one woman is working on bringing those concerns to light with real.. local stories. the salvation army hosted muriel ryan for its senior fellowship. ryan discussed her new book "homeless: i have known." the book consists of local stories from homeless people from around terre haute. ryan says the first step is to better understand what those who are homeless are going through. "there are total misunderstandings, confusion, challenges that these people face that the rest of us never could identify unless we've gotten to know them." the event included a devotion and a lunch for those who attended. ryan's book is now for sale in both
