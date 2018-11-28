Clear

Drug Takeback at Ivy Tech

Posted: Wed Nov 28 14:22:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Drug Takeback at Ivy Tech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

media last week. police say those posts are fake. another successful "prescription drug take back" event in the valley today. the office of the attorney general's mobile operations center paid a visit to the campus of ivy tech community college. there.. folks were encouraged to drop off their unwanted.. unused and expired medications. those medications will then be safely disposed of by staff. "drugs are the kind of social issue that every little bit matters. there's no such thing as unsuccessful.. every little bit matters every drug every pill out there is one less person that isn't exposed." officials collected officials collected nearly "40" pounds of medication at today's event. since march.. the attorney general's office has collected more than "31"-hundred pounds o unwanted
