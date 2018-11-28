Speech to Text for Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

identity of a man found dead the day after thanksgiving-- is now confirmed. police say they found "57"-year-old "issac mcmullen" unresponsive on 3rd avenue early friday morning. officers say he was homeless. foul play is not suspected. however-- the county coroner is waiting for final test results before deciding an official cause of death. photos saying he had been shot appeared on social