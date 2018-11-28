Speech to Text for After 15 years, Putnam County duo behind bars

her life-sustaining products. stolen identities and fraudulent documents helped police find a duo on the run for 15 years. according to court documents, the case started unraveling with a simple credit check earlier this year. a hoosier man was alarmed when the report showed he owned a house in florida. so, police started digging into the situation. investigators said they found "derrick holman" and "michele cox" living under stolen identities. the duo had outstanding charges in putnam county, indiana -- **from 2003!** a putnam county judge issued a warrant for their arrests in 2004 when they didn't show up for court. police said while on the run they used fake names.. and documents. according to court documents, they bought property and other items out-of-state. holman and cox pleaded guilty to some fraud-related charges in florida. they'll be back in court in putnam county